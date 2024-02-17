Way too early Super Bowl predictions for the 2024 NFL Season
It's never too early to think about next season!
The 2023 NFL season has come and gone. Once again, Patrick Mahomes hoisted the Lombardi Trophy and the Kansas City Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Now, the Chiefs will once again be defending champions. But, can they make it back for a third straight season? Or will different teams be battling it out in New Orleans next season? What could be some Super Bowl matchups in the 2024 NFL season?
1. Baltimore Ravens vs Detroit Lions
This is the Super Bowl matchup most football fans wanted. Both the Ravens and Lions came up short this season. Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL MVP and has been sensational for the Baltimore Ravens. However, he won't be able to silence the haters until he can lead the Ravens to the Super Bowl. Until then, the narrative will continue that Jackson cannot get it done in the postseason when it matters the most. The biggest question for the Ravens heading into the offseason is the wide receiver position as Odell Beckham Jr. is set to hit the free agency market and Zay Flowers has been in off-the-field trouble recently.
Then there's the Detroit Lions, the darlings of the NFL this past season. The Lions put the NFL on notice in week one when they took down the Kansas City Chiefs on the night when they unveiled this Super Bowl banner on Thursday Night Football. Dan Campbell showed all season that he is an aggressive coach and at times it worked and then at other times it did not. Detroit showed that they have a two-headed monster at running back with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. But, that running back duo wasn't enough as the Lions fell apart in the second half of the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Their biggest question this offseason is mainly on the defensive side of the ball, in regards to adding depth to the secondary.
In the end, the Ravens should take care of the Lions and Lamar Jackson should finally be able to silence his haters and deliver on his promise from draft night to bring Baltimore a Super Bowl.