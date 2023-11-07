Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins in danger of falling out of top 5
Who are the top five teams in our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings?
NFL Week 10 Power Rankings #4: Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh's team has a few blemishes on their record. They started the new campaign off with consecutive wins. Hiccups against the Indianapolis Colts concerned fans. Gardner Minshew picked apart Mike MacDonald's secondary. He finished with 227 passing yards and a touchdown pass. A 28-3 victory against the Cleveland Browns was noteworthy, but not enough to convince analysts. Harbaugh's squad defeated the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks convincingly. They look dangerous heading into the home stretch of the schedule.
Lamar Jackson is the X-Factor for the Baltimore Ravens. If he plays poorly, his team will suffer. Stout performances lead to a playoff berth. This season, Todd Monken's offense ranks seventh in grading (77.4) and tied for fourth in passing (84.7). Gus Edwards' production on the ground is a difference-maker and is becoming a vital piece of the scheme. John Harbaugh has enough weapons to succeed. He'll need his all-pro quarterback to stay hungry.
NFL Week 10 Power Rankings #3: Jacksonville Jaguars
Duval County is the place to be this season. Fans within the surrounding area are thriving off the Jacksonville Jaguars' game-winning streak. Doug Pederson's squad is the most consistent in the NFL heading into Week 10. They have a high-powered offense complimented by a developing defense (8th). Stout performances from their former first-round pick give the Jags an advantage against their opponents. He's on fire this season with no signs of slowing down.
Trevor Lawrence is having his best year as a professional quarterback. He's leading Press Taylor's offense efficiently - resulting in a plethora of wins. This season, Lawrence ranks sixth in passing grade (81.5) and seventh in offensive rating (84.9). Victories against the Colts and Saints showed glimpses of how dominant the Jaguars can become.