Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins in danger of falling out of top 5
Who are the top five teams in our Week 10 NFL Power Rankings?
NFL Week 10 Power Rankings #2: Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes is a winner. He's proven it throughout his professional career. The 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft gives his team a chance to win. His resilience is keeping the Kansas City Chiefs afloat this season. A loss on opening night to the Detroit Lions foreshadowed troubles in Andy Reid's future. Questionable performances worry fans, but the Chiefs are still 7-2.
Steve Spagnuolo's unit performed above expectations in Week 9. They limited the Miami Dolphins to 14 points and shut down Tyreek Hill. A win across the pond will jumpstart Reid's team. They are tied ninth in offensive rating (75) and will need more firepower to survive the grueling playoff hunt.
NFL Week 10 Power Rankings: #1: Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles have the best record in the NFL (8-1). They are the team to beat within the NFC and show no signs of slowing down. Nick Siriani's unit is experiencing a three-game winning streak heading into a rough part of the schedule. The Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers are eager to take on the Birds. Jalen Hurts will lead his team to victory.
Performing in the clutch is easy for Jalen Hurts. He handles pressure better than most. It's helping the Eagles take over the conference. This season, Philadelphia's fourth-year gunslinger ranks fifth in passing yards (2,347) and sixth in completions (213). Hurts ties third in rushing touchdowns (7) heading into Week 10. Assistance from a stout defense (10th) will set the Eagles up for success. They look dangerous and will be a team to watch later this season.
Impressive performance helped the franchise rise in the power rankings. They change each week depending on Sunday's results. A new slate of matchups will weigh heavily on the future rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle in Week 10 - It will be a great fight between the league's top powerhouse.
All statistics courtesy of pff.com