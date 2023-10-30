Week 8 Power Rankings: There's a new #1 in town after a major upset
Some upsets across the NFL has yielded a ton of change in Week 8 power rankings.
Another week of the 2023 NFL Season is in the books, and boy do we have a ton of movement in the latest installment of power rankings. How many of you had the Denver Broncos beating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8? Not many, if I had to guess.
Teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to play exceptional football. The Carolina Panthers even got their first win of the season. The Miami Dolphins took care of business as well. However, there were some upsets here and there which has brought a good bit of movement in the latest power rankings from NFL Spin Zone.
Let's get into it!
32. Arizona Cardinals (1-7)
And now, the Arizona Cardinals have the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. We'll see what happens with Kyler Murray, as he seems to be all but fully back from his torn ACL. I don't think they'll send Murray out there. I would not be surprised if this team has their eyes on Caleb Williams.
31. New York Giants (2-6)
Bad team with bad injury luck. They were down to their third-string QB in the loss to the New York Jets, but they're 2-6 and have a ton of work to do to fix this operation. Firesale at the trade deadline?
30. Carolina Panthers (1-6)
Congratulations to Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers for earning their first win of the 2023 NFL Season after a heart-stopping game versus the Houston Texans. In the duel of the top two picks last April's draft, Bryce Young was victorious.
29. New England Patriots (2-6)
Meh. We're on to 2024. At least, that's what I think Bill Belichick is saying right about now.