Week 8 Power Rankings: There's a new #1 in town after a major upset
Some upsets across the NFL has yielded a ton of change in Week 8 power rankings.
28. Chicago Bears (2-5)
The Chicago Bears are playing on Sunday Night Football as I type these words. I think the Los Angeles Chargers are going to win this game, but Tyson Bagent could be a fun story to follow if he plays well again.
27. Green Bay Packers (2-5)
Jordan Love is in his fourth year in the NFL and looks lost. I don't think he's going to work out as a long-term starter in the NFL. The Packers should look to find his replacement in 2024. I see why Aaron Rodgers was mad that the Packers drafted Love back in 2020.
26. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)
It's time to end the Matthew Stafford/Cooper Kupp/Aaron Donald era. Sell the farm and rebuild with the young players that are already in place over there. Sean McVay did welcome the birth of his first child, so that's cool.
25. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)
The 2-4 Los Angeles Chargers are currently facing off against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. I think they win and improve to 3-4, but this team still has some serious issues, and most of it can be boiled down to Brandon Staley.