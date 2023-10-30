Week 8 Power Rankings: There's a new #1 in town after a major upset
Some upsets across the NFL has yielded a ton of change in Week 8 power rankings.
24. Denver Broncos (3-5)
How about the Denver Broncos? After a 1-5 start, the team has won two in a row, including a dominant win versus the Kansas City Chiefs, and they won the game in spite of Russell Wilson, who really wasn't that great in Week 8.
23. Washington Commanders (3-5)
I think it's time for Ron Rivera to go. The Commanders definitely held their own versus the Philadelphia Eagles, but this team really has no redeeming qualities to speak of. Sam Howell was playing very well today, though.
22. Las Vegas Raiders (3-4)
The Las Vegas Raiders get to play the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. This would be a great week for the Lions to get back on track versus a weak Raiders' team that lost to the Chicago Bears last week.
21. Indianapolis Colts (3-5)
The Indianapolis Colts seemed to have something going with Anthony Richardson under center before he got hurt. The team can still hang around most games with Gardner Minshew, but he's nothing more than a high-end backup.