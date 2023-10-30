Week 8 Power Rankings: There's a new #1 in town after a major upset
Some upsets across the NFL has yielded a ton of change in Week 8 power rankings.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
No one should buy into the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. Records can definitely be misleading, and I think that is the case with this team, who don't do anything that well. But hey, at least TJ Watt gets a lot of sacks and does his cool sack celebration!
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4)
Losing three in a row after a 3-1 start doesn't entirely surprise me. I don't think this team is very good. Grabbing a long-term answer at QB should be the top priority for the Buccaneers in 2024. Baker Mayfield has played reasonably well, though.
18. Atlanta Falcons (4-4)
Benching Desmond Ridder kind of tells you how Arthur Smith feels about his QB. I do wonder if the Falcons are going to make a major QB trade at the deadline, because this division is still wide open and I think the Falcons are still the favorites.
17. Tennessee Titans (3-4)
The Tennessee Titans are so confusing. Rookie QB Will Levis looked like a five-year veteran as the Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, keeping their hopes alive in 2023. Good for Levis.