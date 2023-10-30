Week 8 Power Rankings: There's a new #1 in town after a major upset
Some upsets across the NFL has yielded a ton of change in Week 8 power rankings.
16. New Orleans Saints (4-4)
Getting back on track and getting some production out of the offense is exactly what the New Orleans Saints needed. Derek Carr is the best QB in the NFC South, and at some point, that has to propel this team forward, right?
15. Minnesota Vikings (4-4)
QB Kirk Cousins popped his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season. This is pretty awful news for a Vikings' team that has won three games in a row. Cousins was on fire to begin the season.
14. New York Jets (4-3)
I don't know how the New York Jets keep winning games with Zach Wilson under center. At any rate, they're 4-3 and in the driver's seat for a respectable Wild Card spot. I'd also not count out Aaron Rodgers at the end of the season.
13. Houston Texans (3-4)
Yuck. This was a game the Houston Texans should have won. The team has still overperformed thus far, so I think DeMeco Ryans should get a ton of credit for being right in the mix with a rookie quarterback. The Texans are going to be dangerous in 2024. Mark my words.