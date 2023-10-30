Week 8 Power Rankings: There's a new #1 in town after a major upset
Some upsets across the NFL has yielded a ton of change in Week 8 power rankings.
12. Cleveland Browns (4-3)
I'm not sure what to make of the Browns' quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson seems to be healthy. But he also seems to not be healthy. PJ Walker is definitely not going to be able to keep this team above .500, so I think Watson needs to get back into the lineup quickly.
11. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)
Geno Smith hasn't played super well this year, at least not at the level he was at last year. However, the Seattle Seahawks are 5-2 and all of a sudden are first in the NFC West. Their improved defense is a big reason why this team is where they're at.
10. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
Uh oh. After winning their first five games, the 49ers have lost three in a row and QB Brock Purdy has looked thoroughly awful. Do the 49ers all of a sudden have huge issues to work through? Is Purdy the guy? Or is this another example of Kyle Shanahan elevating a below-average QB?
9. Cincinnati Bengals (4-3)
After an 0-2 start, the Cincinnati Bengals have gone 4-1 in the meantime and look like they're right back where we expected them to be. Joe Burrow is playing at a high level and I don't think his calf is even the slightest issue anymore.