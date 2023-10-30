Week 8 Power Rankings: There's a new #1 in town after a major upset
Some upsets across the NFL has yielded a ton of change in Week 8 power rankings.
8. Buffalo Bills (5-3)
The Buffalo Bills got back on track with their win on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneeers. This team still doesn't feel like a serious contender and I am just waiting for them to have another meltdown game. They've done it multiple times already this year.
7. Detroit Lions (5-2)
The Detroit Lions should win on Monday night and be 6-2 when the game is over. I think the Lions have all but wrapped up the NFC North title with Kirk Cousins' ACL injury. Jared Goff just has to not meltdown and this team will win 11-ish games this year.
6. Dallas Cowboys (5-2)
A dominating win versus the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8 has us buying into the Dallas Cowboys again. However, I wouldn't be surprised if this team lost an ugly game in the near future. That just feels like something this team would do.
5. Baltimore Ravens (6-2)
Another week, another Ravens' win. I feel like we aren't talking about the Ravens enough. They aren't really blowing their opponents out. But they have an efficient offense and a shutdown defense, which is a recipe for success in the NFL.