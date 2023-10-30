Week 8 Power Rankings: There's a new #1 in town after a major upset
Some upsets across the NFL has yielded a ton of change in Week 8 power rankings.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (6-2)
Not only was this a bad loss, but the Kansas City Chiefs got thoroughly embarrassed by the Denver Broncos. Patrick Mahomes threw 0 touchdowns and two interceptions in a pathetic losing effort from KC. They are still a top team in the NFL, though.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 6-2 and are running away with the AFC South title. This team is dangerous and very well-coached. I think this squad could make the AFC Championship game this year.
2. Miami Dolphins (6-2)
Another week, another long touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins are a well-oiled machine and are just firing on all cylinders, but this is yet another win against a bad team. They have yet to prove they can dance with the best of the best.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-1)
The only 7-win team in the NFL is the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though the team has the best record in the NFL, they still clearly have not hit their stride, which should scare everyone. I truly do wonder how long we'll have to wait until this team puts it all together. Maybe they won't.