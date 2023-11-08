Week 9 Talking Points: Minneapolis Miracle, are the Ravens for real?
The NFL's week nine slate is complete and theirs alot to discuss.
Dobbs Guides Vikings To Fourth Straight Win
The Minnesota Vikings organization has been to hell and back in the last week, as their season seemed all but over, after the news surrounding the severity of Kirk Cousins injury was confirmed.. Despite the drama, Minnesota defeated the Vikings in a thriller at home.
The Vikings win was more than an interesting story line, as Jaren Hall was injured early in the match. Hall is the Vikings back-up quarterback and was looking to prove his worth, while Cousins takes a lengthy time off. Due to Hall being ruled out for the rest of the game, Joshua Dobbs took the field as the quarterback. Dobbs was traded by Arizona just before the trade deadline and did not play a single snap at practice with his new team before Sunday.
Joshua Dobbs managed to lead the Vikings to a last-minute victory, in unbelievable fashion. I doubt he knew over half the players' names in the huddle, let alone much of the playbook. Nothing can compare to the 'Minneapolis miracle', however, this story comes quite close. As much as i feel bad for Jaren Hall not having a true chance to prove himself, Dobbs has secured his position as the Vikings' back-up quarterback.
Minnesota's chances of making the playoffs are slim due to Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson being absent; however, their chances are much better compared to after week five, when they were 1-4. Their defense has improved dramatically, plus if Cousins can make a return and be completely fit by the start of next season, there's a superb chance that they'll make a strong playoff run.
Baltimore Are Major Contenders
Their is no doubt that the Baltimore Ravens are among the top contenders for this season's Lombardi Trophy. Baltimore's last month has been total dominance, as they currently hold a four-game win streak. Their home wins over the Lions and Seahawks were the major highlights, as both victories were by at least thirty points.
According to 'ESPN', The Ravens are the best 'total yards defense in the league, which is certainly the largest factor regarding why they win. Their rushing offense is also the best in the league, as Gus Edwards has emphatically stepped up this season, and Lamar Jackson as per usual, is utilizing his run game superbly.
Baltimore is currently tied for first in the AFC conference and is two games clear at the top of the AFC North. The AFC North is a tough conference, filled with elite defenses. Each of those four teams has a lot of potential, and I believe that the Ravens are the only guaranteed team to make the playoffs in that division. The other three teams have all won five games, which shows how good all of those squads are.