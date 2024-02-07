What is the record for most receiving yards in the Super Bowl?
Hint: the record holder is probably who you think it is.
The Super Bowl record book for receiving performance is littered with all-time greats. Take a quick peek at the top-10 performances and you'll find legendary names like Jerry Rice, Rod Smith, Lynn Swann, Andre Reed, Isaac Bruce, and Danny Amendola. (I know, I know, it's a joke.) There are a ton of huge games, too: each of the 10-best Super Bowl performances features at least 140 receiving yards. But what's the record for most receiving yards in a Super Bowl?
What is the record for most receiving yards in the Super Bowl?
That would belong to, if you can believe it, Jerry Rice. Rice is the only player in NFL history to go above 200 yards in a Super Bowl, which he did in 1989 when he ended the game with 11 receptions for 215 (!) yards and a touchdown. That was the year the 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 20-16, in Super Bowl XXIII.
Rice shows up a few more times in the top 10 as well. His performances in Super Bowl XXXIX (10 catches, 149, 3 TDs) and Super Bowl XXIV (7 catches, 148 yards, 3 TDs) are good for 8th- and 9th-best, respectively.
As for some other great wide receiver performances from Super Bowl lore, here's how the top-5 rounds out:
2. Ricky Sanders -- 193 yards, Super Bowl XXII
3. Isaac Bruce -- 162 yards, Super Bowl XXXIV
4. Lynn Swann -- 161 yards, Super Bowl X
5. Danny Amendola -- 152 yards, Super Bowl LII