What Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension means for the Miami Dolphins going forward
The Miami Dolphins have avoided a disaster.
They signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year extension worth $212.4 million. The deal contains $167 million in guaranteed money.
After signing the deal, Tagovailoa released the news and thoughts on social media.
"I never break any news. This is the first time for me. I just wanted to say that I agreed to a contract extension with the Miami Dolphins," Tagovailoa said. "I want to give a big shout out to Mr. Ross (team owner Stephen Ross). I want to thank (general manager) Chris Grier, (Senior Vice President, Football & Business Administration) Brandon Shore for working endlessly on this deal."
He also gave a shout out to his coach.
"I want to thank (coach) Mike McDaniel for believing in me. I want to thank all my other coaches as well. I also want to give a big shoutout to my teammates for believing in me and also supporting me throughout this process. I also want to thank the fans as well. Fins Up."
The contract, when it kicks in after this season, will make Tagovailoa the third-highest paid quarterback in NFL history. He will average $53.1 million per season. He will only be behind Cincinnati's Joe Burrow and Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence who both average $55 million per season.
Tagovailoa will make more money per season than Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts. He is also averaging more per season than three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. Expect that to change in the not too distant future.
To put this contract in retrospect, Dan Marino, the greatest signal-caller in Miami history, made $51 million his entire career with the Dolphins. That is less than Tua will make in one season.
Tagovailoa hopes to break another record. The Dolphins have not won a playoff game in 24 years. He is looking to direct the Fish to the promised land.
Had the Dolphins let Tagovailoa hold out of training camp and start the season without him, there would be such a backlash in South Florida. It would create a riot worse than anything the city has ever seen.
So, the Dolphins have bought quarterback bliss for four additional seasons. They have extended Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle this offseason. Tyreek Hill is on deck.
When Tagovailoa reported for Mandatory Minicamp, he said he wanted to be paid market value.
As of Friday, he is in a pretty exclusive market.