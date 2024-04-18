When does the 2024 NFL Draft start?
When will the 2024 NFL Draft begin?
The 2024 NFL Draft is now just a week away. Let's dive into the important times to remember for draft weekend. We're almost there, gang. The NFL Draft is one of the most exciting times of the year for both content creators and the players themselves. Some prospects will finally see their lifelong dreams come true.
And content creators truly have endless content at their fingertips. Well, it'd be good to know the start times for the 2024 NFL Draft, as it is broken up into three days from April 25-27. Let's dive into the specifics.
When does the 2024 NFL Draft start?
One week from now on April 25th, 2024, is when the 2024 NFL Draft begins. Next Thursday, the entirety of Round 1 will take place, and that kicks off at 8:00pm EST (Eastern Standard Time).
The next day, Friday, April 26th, 2024, is when Rounds 2-3 take place. Those two rounds will begin at 7:00pm EST, which is a bit earlier for those on the East Coast.
And on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, Day 3 begins, which is Rounds 4-7. That will kickoff at 12:00pm EST.
Detroit is the host city for the 2024 NFL Draft as well. OK, so we have the start times for the NFL Draft, but how the heck to we watch it?
Three large networks will televise the NFL Draft; ESPN, NFL Network, and ABC. You can stream the NFL Draft on fubo, and according to CBS, CBS Sports HQ will have coverage for the draft as well.
If you're one to forget things, it might be wise to make some calendar reminders for the start times. The Chicago Bears are slated to pick first overall this year, and it surely will be Caleb Williams coming off the board first. The Washington Commanders are selecting second overall, which is likely to be Jayden Daniels from LSU.