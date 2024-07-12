When to target Washington Commanders in your fantasy football draft
By Hunter Noll
When should you target these Washington Commanders in your fantasy football drafts.
The NFL season is rapidly approaching, which means that your fantasy football drafts are even closer. It's easy to claim you aren't going to be biased in your draft, but every year, you end up selecting a few players that weren't really on anyone's radar (or at least not for another round or two).
If you're a fan of the Washington Commanders, this hasn't been the biggest issue, though. The team rarely has enough top-end talent to merit multiple reaches. If you want to grab some players, you can always wait until the end of the draft.
Now, Washington is in a much different boat. They have a young and exciting rookie QB, multiple legitimate running back options, an elite WR, and a few other viable receiver/tight end names that could get scooped up.
So, when should these players be targeted? We'll go through some of the top names at each position and try to give you an idea of where they should be selected. Not the exact round or pick, but what number at their position.
For example, San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey would likely be the first RB taken. Meanwhile, someone like David Montgomery of the Detroit Lions should be somewhere around RB15. Use this as a rough guideline. You don't need to take Montgomery exactly as RB15, but it's a reach if he's the 10th RB off your board. At the same time, if 20 RBs have been taken and he's still there, snatch him up immediately.
We're going to look at a few tight ends, wide receivers, running backs, and a quarterback in Commanders' jerseys and try to pinpoint where they should be on your big boards.