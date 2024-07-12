When to target Washington Commanders in your fantasy football draft
By Hunter Noll
Washington WRs (Luke McCaffrey, Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin)
The Washington Commanders' wide receiver situation is a strange one. They have a few great options that could be legitimate fantasy weapons. However, Brandon Aiyuk looms large. If they do bring him in it would change things drastically.
Luke McCaffrey was a third-round pick for Washington (100th overall). He should slide into an immediate role as the slot option. I wouldn't be shocked if McCaffrey became one of the better fantasy receivers quickly.
He has a skill set that should translate well to the NFL. McCaffrey's a good route runner with excellent hands and the ability to break off big plays.
With other options, he won't be the focus of the defense. That could lead to some big games. McCaffrey's also getting an opportunity to build a good rapport with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels.
However, McCaffrey's still a rookie with some questions about playing time/usage. That limits his ranking, although I think he'll finish better than this.
Luke McCaffrey: WR #95 (if Aiyuk is in Washington: #110)
Jahan Dotson had a somewhat disappointing sophomore season after a great rookie campaign. He had 49 receptions for 518 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games last season. That's only 14 more receptions for five fewer yards and three fewer touchdowns than he had in 12 games his rookie year.
However, Dotson felt like a big casualty of the situation last year. Washington was running an uninspired offense with a quarterback that shouldn't have been starting at the helm.
Washington has better weapons around him and a QB situation that has a lot more potential. Dotson still has Terry McLaurin to take the main focus of the defense and allow him to get some favorable matchups.
This could be a big breakout year for Dotson. We saw his big play ability and nose for the endzone in year one. Things went off the rails a bit last year, but with a more stable coaching staff and quarterback, Dotson's poised to bounce back nicely.
Jahan Dotson: WR #60 (with Aiyuk: WR #65)
Speaking of Terry McLaurin, how does he constantly feel underrated? McLaurin is one of six wide receivers with at least 1,000 yards in each of the last four seasons. It's Mike Evans (obviously), Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, and McLaurin.
Despite absolutely horrendous QB play throughout the entirety of his career, McLaurin has constantly produced.
Now, he has the best weapons he's ever had around him. This is also the most competent coaching staff, and potentiallythe best quarterback (not that high of a bar).
I think we see McLaurin flirt with career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns this season.
Terry McLaurin: WR #20 (with Aiyuk: WR #18)