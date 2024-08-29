Where are they now? 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class the worst in recent history
You can't completely write off an NFL Draft class after just two years in the league, but the 2022 NFL Draft crop of quarterbacks was not well-liked by the draft community and it was clearly even more despised by the league itself.
The first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft was Kenny Pickett by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers made Pickett the QB1 of the class with the 20th overall pick, bordering on an unprecedented pick slot for the first quarterback to. fly off the board.
Consider the fact that six quarterbacks were taken in the top 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the 2021 NFL Draft had just seen five quarterbacks come off the board in the top 15 picks. Teams are hungry for players at this position every single year, and the class was so bad that nobody went until pick 20.
And even that was too high.
The next quarterback didn't come off the board until the 74th overall pick. At the time, it felt like the league had borderline blacklisted this quarterback class without good reason. But they obviously had very good reason.
Where is this quarterback class now? Most of these players have already changed teams and it's looking like it could potentially go down as the worst quarterback class in modern NFL history.
Kenny Pickett: Traded to Eagles
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded Kenny Pickett -- their primary starter the last two years -- to the Philadelphia Eagles along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks. The Steelers moved up in the draft 22 spots is essentially what the deal amounted to.
Now, Pickett is backing up Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia.
Desmond Ridder: Traded to Cardinals
Shockingly, the next highest-drafted quarterback has gone from starter to practice squad player in a hurry. The Arizona Cardinals acquired Desmond Ridder in a trade with the Falcons this offseason after Atlanta went after both Kirk Cousins (free agency) and Michael Penix Jr. (2024 NFL Draft).
The Falcons actually landed wide receiver Rondale Moore in this trade with Arizona, so they at least got some decent value. Ridder was signed to the Cardinals' practice squad after he was cut at the end of the preseason.
Malik Willis: Traded to Packers
The Tennessee Titans used the 86th overall pick in the 2022 Draft on Malik Willis, who was just recently traded to the Green Bay Packers for a 7th-round pick.
Willis was considered one of the highest-upside players in the 2022 NFL Draft class and I personally loved his physical makeup and skill after watching him all throughout the 2021 season at Liberty. He's now got a shot to be the long-term backup option for Jordan Love in Green Bay.
Matt Corral: Recently cut by Vikings
Matt Corral was electric in his final year at Ole Miss before getting injured, and that injury may have saved some NFL team from using a first-round pick on him.
The Carolina Panthers traded up to get Corral with the 94th overall pick, and it wasn't long before he was trying his hand with the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL. He was on the Vikings' 90-man roster but didn't make it at final cuts and is currently a free agent.
Bailey Zappe: Signed to Chiefs practice squad
The New England Patriots used a 4th-round pick (137th overall) on Bailey Zappe, and he actually showed some nice stuff in the regular season action he got. He had a particularly strong game late last season against Denver.
The Patriots overhauled their QB position and Zappe ended up getting the short straw. He was cut as teams trimmed their rosters and signed on with the Kansas City Chiefs...to their practice squad.
Sam Howell: Traded to Seahawks
Sam Howell is going to be backing up Geno Smith for the Seattle Seahawks this year after getting traded ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Seahawks actually gave up the 78th overall pick and moved down pretty far in the multiple pick swap with the Commanders, and Howell might have proven himself to have the most value out of this entire class so far.
But even then, he wasn't necessarily viewed as a starter by anyone despite throwing for nearly 4,000 yards last year in Washington.
Chris Oladokun: Free Agent
A seventh-round pick of the Steelers back in 2022, Chris Oladokun spent this offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. He didn't make the roster out of camp and was replaced as a practice squad option by Bailey Zappe.
Skylar Thompson: Still with Dolphins
Skylar Thompson was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the 7th round out of Kansas State, and is one of just two quarterbacks in this class to still be with the team that drafted him. He's currently the backup to Tua Tagovailoa and has shown some nice things when the Dolphins have thrown him out there.
Brock Purdy: About to get paid
Not only was Brock Purdy the final quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but everyone now knows he was infamously the last pick of the entire 2022 NFL Draft as a whole. Purdy has been incredible for the San Francisco 49ers, and might have an argument as a legit top-10 quarterback in the league.
He will soon get paid an astronomical amount of money as the 49ers' franchise quarterback.