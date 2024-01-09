Which franchises have an advantage during wild card weekend?
NFL Playoff Franchise #1 Dallas Cowboys
Opponent (7) Green Bay Packers
The San Francisco are the best team in the NFC. That is until they face the Dallas Cowboys. America’s team is easy to hate and hard to love, but they deserve credit for a successful campaign. They displayed glimpses of greatness on both sides of the football. Dan Quinn’s defense ranks fifth in overall grading (87.1) and second in pass rush (91.0) Micah Parson is tied for sixth in sacks (16) and plans to continue disrupting quarterbacks in the off-season.
An efficient defensive performance will be enough for the Cowboys to advance to the divisional round. Dak Prescott proved he's reliable this season and will show up to push his pre-season narrative. The former first-round pick vowed to surpass his statistics from last season. He achieved his goal as promised. Prescott ranked third in passing yards (4,519) and first in touchdown passes (36). He limited interceptions (9) and will cause issues for a subpar Packers secondary (71.2)
The wild card round of the playoffs provides franchises a chance to establish momentum before the top-seeded teams join the party. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will use this weekend to rest before they join the remaining franchises. Anything can happen in the NFL. These teams must stay focused to keep post-season aspirations alive.