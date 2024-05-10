Which head coaches in the NFL are already future Hall of Famers?
Being a head coach in the NFL is one of the hardest jobs in professional sports, but some active head coaches are definitely on a Hall of Fame pace. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid might be the one slam-dunk Hall of Fame head coach in the NFL right now.
Bill Belichick was obvious one, but he is not currently coaching in the NFL. Reid stands at the top of the head coaching hierarchy, but there are other very good coaches who all have strong arguments to one day end up in Canton.
How many head coaches in the NFL are currently future Hall of Famers?
Slam-Dunk Hall of Famer: Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
Yeah, there is no chance that Andy Reid does not make the Hall of Fame when he is done coaching. He's got three Super Bowl titles, all within the last five seasons, and currently ranks 4th in regular season wins all-time and 2nd in playoff wins all-time. There is nothing left for Reid to prove. He had a successful stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and a separate Hall of Fame tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Reid will be a first-ballot induction when he first becomes eligible.