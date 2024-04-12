Which teams have the most and least picks in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Having a ton of draft picks is one of the biggest advantages a team can have.
Having a lot of picks in the NFL Draft is awesome, but that's only half the battle. Which teams have the least and most amount of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft? One team in particular with the most amount of picks might shock you, actually. There really isn't a set number of picks that a team should have, but the standard pick allocation is one pick per round for each team.
And then you have compensatory selections. You also have player trades and pick trades as well, so some teams may have more and some may have less. For the 2024 NFL Draft, which teams have the most and least amount of picks?
Most amount of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams: 11 picks each
Man, these teams are sitting pretty. You really have to envy the Packers and Rams, as not only do they have the most picks this year, but each team made the playoffs last year and have quite a bit to be excited about. The Packers have one of the youngest teams in the NFL and have a chance to hit on a ton of rookie players.
The Rams made the playoffs in 2023 with a mix of savvy veterans and encouraging young players, so they do have to do a bit of work to replace those veterans at some point, but do have 11 picks to try and do that with.
The Cardinals are truly in a rebuild but do have a franchise QB in Kyler Murray. GM Monti Ossenfort has two first-round picks and the fourth overall pick, which could be coveted by another team. I would not be surprised to see the Cardinals trade out of that fourth spot if they were presented with a strong enough offer.
Least amount of picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
Chicago Bears: 4 picks
This isn't necessarily a bad thing. The Bears second-round pick for 2024 was traded to the Washington Commanders for Montez Sweat, so you could effectively put Sweat in the Bears draft class. Chicago also has two picks inside the top 10 and the first overall pick, so they aren't at some capital disadvantage.
They'll likely take Caleb Williams first overall. Beyond that, they could do a ton with the ninth overall pick. I do believe that GM Ryan Poles will end up making more than four selections during the 2024 NFL Draft, as he has been quite aggressive in rebuilding the Bears roster, which is better than some think.