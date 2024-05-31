Who are the 5 most overrated players in the NFL ahead of the 2024 Season?
The NFL is filled with both overrated and underrated players. Who are the five most overrated in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season? Being an overrated player is nothing that anyone wants to have to endure, but sometimes it's the cold, hard truth. There are well over 1,000 active players in the NFL currently.
Some of them need way more attention for just how good they are. Others, however, are getting too much credit for their performances in the NFL. Heading into the 2024 NFL Season, who are the five most overrated players in the league?
1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Definitely someone on this list that most will disagree with, Josh Allen is much closer to being the 10th-best QB in the NFL than he is the 2nd-best, which is where many rank him. He's a turnover machine and has made little progress in the postseason since being drafted. After all, NFL teams who apparently have elite passers have Super Bowl goals, right? Allen hasn't been good enough to make the jump past Patrick Mahomes.
And while me reducing this argument down to just two players might not be fair, well, it's how the AFC works now. Allen and the Bills have had 10 postseason games since he's taken over as their franchise QB. They've gone 5-5 in the playoffs and have not advanced past the AFC Championship Game. And frankly, they've continually lost those games in avoidable ways.
Allen himself is an up-and-down passer. He's thrown 78 interceptions through six seasons and averages 14 picks through a 17-game season. Josh Allen also has 59 career fumbles, and the Bills have lost 24 of them. So, in total. Josh Allen has 102 turnovers through 94 career regular season games in the NFL. It's simply not a sustainable number and it's something that is going to prevent Buffalo from accomplishing their goals.