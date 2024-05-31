Who are the 5 most overrated players in the NFL ahead of the 2024 Season?
4. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
Oh boy, this might upset some people, but in reality, it looks like the Eagles and Jalen Hurts' breakout 2022 season was more of an outlier, as he's been a backup-caliber QB in every other season of his career. The Eagles offensive coordinator in 2022 was Shane Steichen, who is now the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.
In 2023, Hurts threw 23 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He's never thrown for 4,000 yards in any season and has never thrown for more tha 23 touchdowns in a single season. His highest completion percentage in any season is 66.5, which is pretty average. Overall, Jalen Hurts just isn't nearly as good as I think the consensus opinion is on him.
He's legitimately got one good season to his credit.
5. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley was the second overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and was given the generational label by many. However, through six seasons, Barkley has been anything but. First off, he's played just one full season. He has just three 1,000-yard seasons and has averaged less than four yards per attempt in three seasons.
Barkley hasn't nearly lived up to his draft status, and has been a pretty average running back since entering the league in 2018. His health is also a concern, as he's missed 25 games across six seasons, which comes out to about 4 games missed per season. There's virtually no arguments for the Eagles having giving him the free agent deal they did.
They could have saved some of their money and looked at a lower-cost option for similar production.