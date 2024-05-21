Who are the five highest-paid centers currently in the NFL?
The center position is one who touches the ball every single play on offense, so their value in the NFL is obvious. The center contracts are a lot like the RB contracts in terms of the average annual value. The top RBs and top centers in the NFL make around $12 million per season. Besides the specialists, it's one of the cheaper positions in the NFL.
However, the value of a quality center is obvious. Sure, they may never make elite money compared to other positions, but the elite teams in the NFL do all share one of many things in common, and strong play from their center is one of them.
5. Erik McCoy - $12,000,000 per year
Erik McCoy of the New Orleans Saints makes $12 million per season on his contract, which is worth a total of $60 million. McCoy is quietly one of the best centers in the NFL. but the rest of the Saints offensive line is a bit shaky, as the team did invest their first-round pick on Taliese Fuaga in the 2024 NFL Draft.
4. Ryan Kelly - $12,412,500 per year
Ryan Kelly has been with the Indianapolis Colts since being drafted by them back in the 2016 NFL Draft. He helps anchor one of the better offensive lines in football and is going to be crucial for second-year QB Anthony Richardson to take the next step in 2024 and beyond.
3. Lloyd Cushenberry - $12,500,000 per year
After being a liability for his first three seasons, Lloyd Cushenberry really took a huge step forward in 2023, and it earned him a $50 million deal from the Tennessee Titans. Cushenberry will now try to help the Titans not become the worst OL in football, which is what is was in 2023. Second-year QB Will Levis will take snaps from Cushenberry and also has anotheer new OL addition in JC Latham to help protect him.
2. Corey Linsley - $12,500,000 per year
A heart issue is likely going to force Corey Linsley into retirement this offseason, but that has yet to be announced. The deal he signed when he arrived with the Los Angeles Chargers pays him $12.5 million per season. I am sure that Linsley doesn't really want to retire, but the heart issue he is battling may force him to. LA did sign Bradley Bozeman in free agency, and I would expect him to take over the C1 job when Linsley makes the retirement official.
1. Frank Ragnow - $13,500,000 per year
Frank Ragnow is in the middle of the best offensive line in football with the Detroit Lions unit. He's also the highest-paid center in the NFL, making $13.5 million per season. His teammate, RT Penei Sewell, recently become the highest-paid tackle in NFL history, as his deal pays him $28 million per season.
Lions GM Brad Holmes is clearly investing his cap space into the right positions, and Ragnow is arguably the best center in the NFL. He's paid like it, too.