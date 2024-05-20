Who are the five highest-paid tight ends currently in the NFL?
The tight end position in the NFL hasn't seen a huge bump in their contracts in recent years. Is this an undervalued position, and who are the highest-paid? The TE spot in the NFL is quite interesting, as players usually have to learn how to play TE as a receiver and as a blocker, so it's a hard position to develop.
The best ones in the NFL are perhaps some of the best athletes in the entire league, as their bodies have to be built for the receiving and blocking game. The top tight ends in the NFL seem pretty obvious, but are they the highest-paid?
5. Dallas Goedert - $14.250 million
The Philadelphia Eagles might have the best group of weapons in the NFL, and Dallas Goedert helps contribute to that. The talented TE effectively replaced long-time Eagle Zach Ertz. Goedert caught 59 receptions for 592 yards in 2023. He's got career highs of 59 receptions, 830 yards, and five touchdowns, all coming in separate seasons.
4. George Kittle - $15 million
Maybe the best all-around tight end in the NFL, George Kittle is an elite blocker and elite receiver at the position, something truly rare in today's NFL. Kittle has constantly been banged up and in and out of the lineup, but his impact for the San Francisco 49ers is obvious. He's played in two Super Bowls for the team and doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.
3. TJ Hockenson - $16.5 million
TJ Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL at the very end of the 2023 NFL Season, which is just brutal timing. It's not known for sure whether Hockenson will be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, but with the Minnesota Vikings now having a rookie QB in the mix with JJ McCarthy, they're likely hoping that he can get back into the lineup soon.
Hockenson recently signed his current deal which pays him over $16 million per season.
2. Darren Waller - $17 million
The uncertainty with Darren Waller for 2024 is palpable. Waller had 52 receptions for 552 yards and one touchdown in 2023 with the New York Giants. He's not played a full season since 2020 and has failed to hit 700 yards in a season since 2020 as well. There have been on and off reports that Waller could retire this offseason.
If not, the New York Giants would surely love to have him back, as when he's at his best, he's quite hard to stop.
1. Travis Kelce - $17.125 million
Arguably the best tight end in NFL history, Travis Kelce failed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark in 2023, and it did seem to due to beginning of a decline. Nonetheless, the Kansas City Chiefs extended the TE, but much of that felt like them just doing right by Kelce.
Kelce was a bit underpaid for some time, so this just feels like them saying "thanks." Could we see the talented TE take another step back in 2024 as he ages more into his 30s?