Who is the best player on each NFC team ahead of the 2024 NFL Season?
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons - Chris Lindstrom, OG
Making Pro Bowls over the last two seasons, Chris Lindstrom could be the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL. He's missed just one game over the last four seasons and is now tasked with protecting Kirk Cousins in 2024 and beyond. Lindstrom has also made two-straight All-Pro teams as well.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Mike Evans, WR
Making five Pro Bowls over his first 10 years in the NFL and also having at least 1,000-yards in each year of his career, Mike Evans is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, let alone being the best player on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster. Evans is the gold-standard at the wide receiver position, frankly, and somehow it seems like he's still underrated.
New Orleans Saints - Demario Davis, ILB
Making five-straight first or second-team All-Pro squads, Demario Davis might be a first-ballot Hall of Very Good player. He's got triple-digit tackles in every year but three of his 12-year career, and over the last two seasons, he's added 13 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, and 19 QB hits, so Davis is also contributing in the pass rush department as well.
Davis is a do-it-all player, as he's also added 10 passes defended over the last two years as well.
Carolina Panthers - Derrick Brown, DT
Derrick Brown is outrageous. In 2023, Brown had 103 total tackkles, one interception, six passes defended, seven tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits. Brown signed an extension this offseason and is among the best defensive tackles in the NFL.