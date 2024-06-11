Who is the best player on each NFC team ahead of the 2024 NFL Season?
NFC West
San Francisco 49ers - Trent Williams, OT
An 11-time Pro Bowler, Trent Williams might be nearing the end of his NFL career. He's made all three of his All-Pros over the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers but is another tackle that has struggled to be on the field each week. Williams has missed time every single season since 2014, and the 2013 season was the last time he made it a full season in the NFL.
Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford, QB
Somehow still an underrated player, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams may have another Super Bowl run in them. Stafford himself is entering his age-36 season and might be nearing the end of his potentially Hall of Fame career. Unless Stafford earns another Super Bowl ring, his Hall of Fame debate is going to be quite interesting.
But it's hard to say anyone else on the Rams roster is better than Stafford. WR Puka Nacua certainly has an argument, though.
Seattle Seahawks - DK Metcalf, WR
Through five seasons in the NFL, DK Metcalf has caught 372 passes for 5,332 yards and 43 touchdowns. Missing just one career game, Metcalf is a physical force with top-end speed. There aren't many holes in Metcalf's game, but with the Seattle Seahawks maybe embracing a rebuild in the near future, I would not count out Metcalf being traded.
Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray. QB
Kyler Murray is going to surprise a ton of people in 2024 and might just have the best season of his career. One of the only true dual-threat QBs in the NFL, Murray has missed time in each of the last two seasons with his ACL injury and recovery. The Arizona Cardinals roster has made big strides over the last two seasons, but Murray is still the best and most consistent player on this team.