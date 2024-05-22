Why haven't the Miami Dolphins extended QB Tua Tagovailoa?
2. Tua’s Performance Against Top Teams and Playoff Struggles
Are wins and losses a quarterback stat? If you ask all of NFL media and social media, the answer is a resounding yes. What does that say about Tua’s potential big deal?
Look at is stats from the 2023 season. Sure, they look great on paper—over 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns. But let’s dig deeper. His record against teams with winning records wasn’t exactly stellar. Take the Buffalo Bills game: Tua threw for just 205 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a 34-17 loss. Against the Kansas City Chiefs, he completed 21 of 38 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions in a close 27-24 defeat.
The playoff performance against the Chiefs was the most telling. Tua completed 18 of 33 passes for 205 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, and the Dolphins managed just seven points. It’s clear he struggled to elevate his game when it mattered most. It’s hard not to look at the end result and not have doubts about his readiness to lead the team deep into the playoffs. We’ve seen in other contract talks that winning plays a major role when considering a $50 million per year contract.