Will an NFL team fall into a trap with Justin Fields in 2024?

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has won 10 of his 38 career starts in the NFL across three years. Will another team take a chance on him in 2024? At this point, I think Justin Fields long-term status has been decided. He's not a franchise QB but does have some fun upside as a backup. With a plethora of NFL teams needing some help at QB, will there be one who takes a chance on the former Ohio State Buckeye?
The Chicago Bears traded up to draft him in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it's been a pretty underwhelming tenure for the passer. In 40 career games, Justin Fields has thrown 40 touchdown passes, 30 interceptions, and has 38 career fumbles, fumbling at least 10 times in each of those seasons. Many people cite the Bears instability with their offensive coaching as a reason why Fields has not developed.
Many will also cite the lack of playmakers and a poor OL as other reasons why Fields has not developed. Well, I don't think that's the case. According to ESPN's rankings, the Bears' offensive line, in 2023, ranked fifth in pass-block win rate and second in run-block win rate. The team also had a top-10 tight end in Cole Kmet and a top-seven wide receiver in DJ Moore.
There is actually quite a bit to like about the Bears and their playmakers on offense. Their offensive line was solid in 2023, and there are many teams who did not have the level of playmakers that the Bears did, so I am a bit confused as to why people will say that Justin Fields just "needed more help on offense."
With Chicago holding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, they have a great shot to draft Caleb Williams, a potentially generational and franchise-altering passer. Chicago should not overthink this decision and should draft Williams. This would also give them a shot to trade Justin Fields.
There could be a desperate enough team to give up draft capital to acquire the passer. If he does get traded, that new team would have to make a decision on his fifth-year option, and if that new team declines, they'd have just one more year of Fields being under contract. The financial side of things could end up being a huge negative.
But again, there could be a desperate enough team. Bears' GM Ryan Poles might have a shot to land some valuable draft capital in trading Fields. This, coupled with drafting Caleb Williams, could set them up nicely for years to come.