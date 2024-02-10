Will Taylor Swift be at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas?
The Eras Tour has finished its four-night stay in Tokyo, and before the band got off stage, Swift was whisked to the airport to catch her flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas. That could only mean one thing, the Super Bowl is close to kicking off.
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest fan is en route to Las Vegas as her 13-hour flight from Tokyo has taken off. Taylor Swift will be landing at the Harry Reid International Airport in plenty of time for kickoff of Super Bowl LVIII.
The Super Bowl is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Sunday, February 11. Despite Swift performing the night before on a whole other continent, reports say that she's going to make the trip.
Swift's travel plans have gotten so much publicity that the New York Post is reporting today that Japanese diplomats have made public announcements that she has left Tokyo and her flight will land in Las Vegas with plenty of time to spare.
"“If she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” it said."- Press Release from Japanese Embassy
Fans and amateur flight trackers have taken to social media to track her whereabouts and see exactly where Swift's private plane, "The Football Era", is flying and when it will land in Vegas.
As for the game itself, the players have concluded their week of practice and will have team meetings and have the opportunity to spend the day with family and friends, before going to bed early this evening so they can sort out the butterflies and get some much-needed rest after a hectic week.
Rest is apparently needed by the 49ers who woke up earlier than anticipated Thursday morning as a fire alarm went off unexpectedly at the team hotel and headquarters. Players were not happy about losing the additional sleep and Deebo Samuel was downright mad.
“A fire alarm going off at six in the morning? For what? I didn’t understand that,” said Samuel, the 49ers star wide receiver. “That s— kind of pissed me off. I’m not lying.”
Word out of the Las Vegas Raiders' training facility is that Kansas City quarterback was throwing absolute darts at practice on Friday as he finished his final practice before the big game. The teams have put away the pads until Sunday and will rest on their laurels of a solid week that featured no injuries and no scandals.
The 49ers and Brock Purdy are slight favorites to defeat Mahomes and the two-time Super Bowl Champions. Two things that I have learned and can share with you are that you can never count Mahomes out of a big game and second, money bet against the Chiefs in a big game is money wasted.
In a city where money is won and lost every day, money bet against Mahomes will be better used at slot machines or blackjack tables.
I have Mahomes and the Chiefs winning by at least a touchdown.
Mahomes in the post-season is money in the bank. He is approaching Tom Brady-esque records and can join him as the latest quarterback to win two consecutive Super Bowls. Mahomes would become just the fifth starting quarterback with three Super Bowl rings, joining Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, and Troy Aikman.
The Chiefs struggled a bit towards the end of the regular season but returned to championship form to defeat the Miami Dolphins at home in a wild-card playoff game, before turning into the road warriors and defeating Buffalo and Baltimore away from the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium.
The 49ers, on the other hand, had the luxury of defeating all comers in the playoffs at home as the number-one seed in the NFC. However, they had to come from behind to beat Green Bay and Detroil to earn their trip to Super Bowl LVIII.
That is not something that you want to do against Mahomes and the Chiefs. Andy Reid normally does not take his foot off the gas when they have the lead and Mahomes does not take leads lightly and does not make many mistakes.
The game will start at 6:30 EST and will be televised on CBS and Paramount Plus.