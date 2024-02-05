WR Mike Evans could still break the bank in NFL free agency
The future Hall of Famer still might get a huge bag in free agency.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers stud wide receiver Mike Evans is going to be a free agent in 2024, and even with his age, could still be handsomely paid. According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle:
"With the salary cap increasing, expect Evans’ deal to be somewhere in that vicinity. League sources expect him to command somewhere between $25 milllon and $30 million per year."- Jonathan M. Alexander
One of the greatest wide receivers of this generation is set to hit the open market in 2024. Mike Evans has been in the NFL since 2014 and has had at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of those seasons. A model of consistency, the veteran pass-catcher is still likely wanting to cash-in one more time in his career.
Evans turns 31 years old in August and caught 79 passes for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns this year. Over a 17-game season, he's averaged 84 receptions for 1,289 yards and 10 touchdowns. Earning five Pro Bowl nods and one Super Bowl championship, Mike Evans could retire tomorrow and make the Hall of Fame.
The Buccaneers had a breakout year in 2023, or perhaps a year that not many people thought they'd have. They went 9-8, won the NFC South, and made it to the Divisional Round of the postseason. Much of this success was due to the career-best year from QB Baker Mayfield, who bounced around on a few teams before landing with the Buccaneers.
Mayfield might be the Bucs' top priority in March, and it'll be interesting to see what happens with Evans. Being that he is set to enter his age-31 season, will a team really pay him between $25-$30 million per year on a contract? I am personally a huge fan of Mike Evans, but man, it's hard for me to see that number being attainable.
It's also a valid argument if Mike Evans would even want to chase the money. Yes, he has won a Super Bowl, but maybe he'd be willing to take a bit less to sign with a contender. The Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of winning their third Super Bowl in five seasons, but do need desperate help at wide receiver.
We'll ultimately see in due time what happens with Mike Evans, but the reported contract demands are interesting to say the least.