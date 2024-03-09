Xavien Howard says that he will not return to the Dolphins under any circumstances
According to Howard, "That door is closed."
Last week, Miami made a business decision when they informed Xavien Howard that he would be released. His contract was not cap friendly and with Miami well over the cap, and needing to be at the number by Tuesday at 4:00 Eastern time, Howard was an easy cut.
There was some glimmer of hope in Miami that Howard would return under a new, cheaper, deal, but on the Joe Rose Show Thursday morning, Howard said that the ship out of Miami has sailed.
Miami General Manager Chris Grier even said at the Combine that he thought a return was possible.
"At the end of the day, we just felt it was right for him to have this opportunity for his agent to go see what’s out there for him. But we didn’t close the door on it. We’re going to stay in communication as the process goes and see what happens, and we left the door open for him possibly coming back here too."- Miami General Manager Chris Grier
Howard was cut for two reasons. First, he was overpriced. He did not fit in the Dolphins salary structure this season. His cap number for 2024 was going to be tremendous. Miami will still have to spend $7.4 million in dead money this season, after cutting Howard. Second, for the money that they were going to pay him, his skills as a cover corner have diminished over recent years and he is not the Pro Bowl caliber player that he once was.
Howard was never able to reproduce the success that he had in 2020 when he led the NFL with 10 interceptions, made the Pro Bowl and was voted a First Team All-Pro.
His contract was restructured in 2022 after he threatened a holdout and has been banged up since then and his skills have diminished. He will make a roster in 2024, but his days of being a high-priced franchise cornerback are long gone.
There have been rumors that Howard was looking to go to Houston and play for the Texans when free agency hits on March 13. The question is whether he and his agent, Miami-based David Cantor, can reach an agreement with the team that Howard can live with. During his time in Miami he has always had an over inflated value of self-worth.
When Howard was informed of his pending release, last week, he said on social media something along the likes of "having to leave to be appreciated." Time will tell whether or not Miami will miss him, but he will be replaced and there will be another quality corner opposite Jalen Ramsey in 2024.