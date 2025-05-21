Predicting each NFL team's best player for the 2025 season

Let's try to sift through all of the great players in the NFL and predict the best for each team in the 2025 season. This is going to be a tough task with a lot of predicting, but we will give it a shot. When the summer hits, a ton of the offseason workouts and program will begin.

Football returns in August with the preseason, and at the beginning of September, the 2025 NFL regular season begins, as all 32 teams compete for the Super Bowl. There are perhaps hundreds of good players across the NFL.

Let's try to predict the best player on each team for the 2025 NFL Season.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has won two MVP awards and really should have won a third in the 2024 NFL Season. He is not only the best QB in the NFL, but he may also be the best player in the league, period.

Cincinnati Bengals - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow threw for over 40 touchdown passes in the 2024 NFL Season and is easily the second-best quarterback in the league. There isn't any debate here, as he will be the Bengals best player in 2025.

Cleveland Browns - Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is still right in the middle of his prime if you ask me and is a Defensive Player of the Year. He's likely also getting a bust in Canton one day. The Browns stud defensive player should be their best in 2025.

Pittsburgh Steelers - DK Metcalf

With no quarterback solution in sight, whoever plays QB for the Steelers in 2025 may end up feeding the ball to DK Metcalf frequently. Because the Steelers don't have a ton of viable receiving options, Metcalf may have a career year.

AFC South

Houston Texans - Will Anderson Jr

Will Anderson Jr is one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL and is contributing to one of the best pass rushes in the league with the Houston Texans. Anderson is entering a crucial third year in the league and should erupt.

Tennessee Titans - Jeffery Simmons

Roster-wise, the Tennessee Titans just simply need more talent. Jeffery Simmons is probably their best player as it stands right now and should be their best in the 2025 NFL Season.

Jacksonville Jaguars - Brian Thomas Jr

The wise guys may think that Travis Hunter is going to be the team's best player in the 2025 NFL Season, but Brian Thomas Jr quickly emerged as a top receiver in the entire league and could hit elite status in 2025.

Indianapolis Colts - Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor quietly rushed for over 1,400 yards in just 14 games in the 2024 NFL Season. Being that the Colts have a disastrous QB room, Taylor might get a ton of carries.