Predicting each NFL team's best player for the 2025 season

AFC East

New England Patriots - TreVeyon Henderson

This is a bit of a surprise, but TreVeyon Henderson can quite literally do everything you need from a RB1 in the NFL. He is going to emerge as their top runner and may also be one of their best receiving threats as well.

New York Jets - Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner is a top-3 cornerback in football and may get a huge contract extension in the near future. Gardner is going to be the primary season why the New York Jets field a top defense in 2025.

Miami Dolphins - Jaelan Phillips

Jaelan Phillips is going to be returning from injury in 2025, and I really do believe that many people forget just how good Phillips is. He should emerge as the Miami Dolphins best player in 2025.

Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen

Winning the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season, Josh Allen is the straw that stirs the drink for the Buffalo Bills, and that is not going to change.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs - Creed Humphrey

Patrick Mahomes really hasn't been all that special over the last two seasons, so I am not going with him here. Creed Humphrey is the top center in football and is going to be the Chiefs best player in 2025.

Denver Broncos - Patrick Surtain II

Patrick Surtain II won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024 and is clearly only getting better. He should be the Denver Broncos best player in the 2025 NFL Season yet again.

Los Angeles Chargers - Joe Alt

The steady right tackle was great in 2024 and is going to be even better in 2025. The offensive line as a whole really do not get as much love as they deserve, as they all set the tone up front. Joe Alt is probably already the best player on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Las Vegas Raiders - Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers was arguably the best tight end in the NFL in 2024, so it's no surprise that he is in our list. Geno Smith is an average quarterback, but he can at least feed the ball to his top playmakers, so Bowers should have another insane season.