Predicting every AFC team's record ahead of the 2026 NFL Schedule Release

AFC South

Houston Texans: 12-5

The Houston Texans began the 2025 NFL Season with a poor 0-3 start, and it really seemed like things were about to go off the rails. Given how solid this offseason has been for Houston, which has included help at running back and along the offensive line, this team could win a much more stable 12 games and not endure an 0-3 start.

CJ Stroud's ceiling is in question, but he has helped lead this franchise into the playoffs all three years of his career. It's not clear at the moment, though, if Stroud is good enough to elevate this team into contention. Houston could again win a ton of games given how great the roster is, but elevating to that juggernaut tier might not be in the picture if Stroud's game doesn't improve.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 10-7

Losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency is going to hurt this team big-time, but we saw an elite coaching job by Liam Coen in year one, and head coaches typically prove themselves one way or another quite early in their tenure.

With Trevor Lawrence having heated up down the stretch last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars may suddenly have a very high-floor and still be in a position to win double-digit games and get in the playoffs for the second year in a row.

Indianapolis Colts: 8-9

Could it be two-straight 8-9 seasons for the Indianapolis Colts? If this prediction does happen, the Colts would likely begin making some major changes. The roster is good, not great, and the same could also likely be said about the quarterback and head coach.

It's not clear at the moment where the Colts are going to gain a consistent advantages over opponents for 2026.

Tennessee Titans: 6-11

The Tennessee Titans should be a much improved football team from the prior season, but this franchise is still a solid year away. A 6-11 record prediction in 2026 isn't necessarily a bad thing, either, as the coaching staff is new, and many of the players are in year one with the team. This operation could take some time.