Predicting every AFC team's record ahead of the 2026 NFL Schedule Release

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: 12-5

The Buffalo Bills should be able to take back ownership of the AFC East this coming season, as the New England Patriots schedule gets significantly harder from the previous season, and the Bills are more of a known commodity right now, even with the coaching changes this team made.

And while Drake Maye did have a better season than Josh Allen last year, Allen is still a more dynamic and impactful player.

New England Patriots: 9-8

New England could absolutely still finish with a winning record, but that schedule gets a lot tougher, and this team did own one of the easiest schedules we've seen in the NFL in quite some time in 2025. On paper, this team is rock-solid, but there isn't really a unit where the Pats can simply overwhelm opponents.

There's a lot of good with this team.

Miami Dolphins: 2-15

Projecting to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, the Miami Dolphins might have a bottom-3 roster and a bottom-3 quarterback, to be honest. It's going to be hard for this team to win a single game, as they also have a new coaching staff.

If there was ever an indication of what 'ground zero' may look like in the NFL, it's the 2026 Dolphins. However, a bad season like this could put the team in contention for the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, where a generational quarterback prospect could be had.

New York Jets: 2-15

Another 2-15 team in our predictions, the New York Jets did get active this offseason, notably improving big-time on offense, but two things that stick out like a sore thumb are the quarterback, Geno Smith, who was flat-out horrendous in 2025, and the head coach, Aaron Glenn.

Sure, the Jets didn't have a good team in 2025, but Glenn clearly looked to be in over his head. I'm not saying he can't improve, but there really isn't a strong basis to say he will.

The Jets could again be enduring another tough season when the 2026 campaign kicks off in September.nf