Predicting every AFC team's record ahead of the 2026 NFL Schedule Release

AFC West

Denver Broncos: 12-5

After a 14-win season in 2025, the Denver Broncos are in a great position to follow that insane year up with another strong regular season. It is insanely difficult to win that much in this league, and we did kind of see that first-hand in 2025. In 2024, the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs both went 15-2 in the regular season and earned the top seed in each conference.

In 2025, the Lions won nine games and missed the playoffs, and the Chiefs win six games and missed the playoffs. The Broncos could easily win fewer games, but with how great this roster is and how well-coached the team is, the Broncos also have a path to stack 12 wins and earn another division title.

Los Angeles Chargers: 10-7

Did the Los Angeles Chargers do enough in the offseason? Sure, the offensive line looks a bit better on paper, but the upgrades weren't as great as many thought they would be. Overall, the Chargers again feel like a good team, and nothing more. Losing Minter as the defensive coordinator is also a major blow.

Kansas City Chiefs: 9-8

After an offseason in which the Chiefs did invest a ton into the defensive side of the ball, an improvement is on the horizon, but the health of Patrick Mahomes is not 100 percent clear for Week 1, and this offense is still littered with holes.

Las Vegas Raiders: 4-13

The Las Vegas Raiders may again be slated to deal with another brutal season. The team did draft Fernando Mendoza, but with Kirk Cousins signing this offseason, he's likely in line to start.

AFC Playoff Picture

1. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo earns the top seed in the AFC playoffs in our predictions, perhaps being put in a position where this year could finally be the year.

2. Denver Broncos

The Broncos win the AFC West for the second year in a row in our predictions and earn the No. 2 seed, which would host the seventh seed.

3. Houston Texans

Houston, our AFC South winners, earn a home playoff game against a familiar foe...

4. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore gets back into the playoffs and earns a home playoff game against Jacksonville in our predictions. Could Lamar Jackson have a path in this scenario for a Super Bowl run?

5. Jacksonville Jaguars

After a 13-win season, the Jags cool off a bit in our predictions, but still do enough to earn the fifth seed.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles is again entrenched in a Wild Card seed, as this team just did not do enough to separate themselves in the conference.

7. Cincinnati Bengals

Having not been into the playoff since 2022, the Cincinnati Bengals figure things out in our predictions and slide into the seventh and final seed.