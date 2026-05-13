Predicting every NFC team's record ahead of the 2026 NFL Schedule Release

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-7

It's not difficult to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers getting back to the top of the NFC South in the 2026 NFL Season. This team has typically been able to win the division rather easily, but they seem to be capped at nine or 10 wins in the post-Tom Brady era.

In 2025, the Bucs faltered down the stretch and totally missed the playoffs, but avoiding that regressing could be firmly on the table given that this team does have a high-floor with this current set-up.

The Bucs aren't a great team and aren't a contender, but winning 10 games and getting back into the playoffs is realistic.

New Orleans Saints: 9-8

New Orleans is going to be a fun team in 2026. Having won four of their last five in the regular season last year, the Saints were clearly on the right track. In the offseason, General Manager Mickey Loomis added Travis Etienne, Jordyn Tyson, and David Edwards to the offense.

All three players could end up being major needle-movers in 2026, and the defense was quite frisky under Brandon Staley last year. The Saints are one of those teams set to breakout a bit in 2026, but the entire operation probably still needs another offseason.

Carolina Panthers: 6-11

Carolina won the NFC South with eight games in 2025, but I don't really think that's even in the realm of possibility for 2026. Bryce Young did play quite well last year, but given his physical and athletic limitations, what we saw from Young in 2025 could truly be his ceiling.

And given that the Saints and Bucs are both better at the moment and sport better rosters, Carolina taking a backseat and getting too third place is on the table. It'll be another year to forget for the Panthers.

Atlanta Falcons: 5-12

Atlanta does have a strong roster, but the quarterback situation is not known at the moment. Ideally, Tua Tagovailoa wins the job and looks competent, but that might not be realistic. Either way, Atlanta's quarterback situation could be the team's undoing, and with a new head coach in town in Kevin Stefanski, there's another wrinkle of no guarantees with that change for 2026.