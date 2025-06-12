Predicting every NFL division winner following minicamp for the 2025 season

NFC North - Detroit Lions

I have truly gone back and forth between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers as the NFC North winner for the 2025 NFL Season, and I just have no reason to believe at this point that the Packers have done enough to overtake the Lions, as I believe the Bears and Vikings are not factors to win it in 2025.

The Lions roster talent is almost overwhelming, and while they lost both Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson to head coaching jobs, they're still built well and do have a ton of positional advantages over their divisional foes.

NFC South - Atlanta Falcons

One of my surprise teams for the 2025 NFL Season, the Atlanta Falcons could ride a year two jump from Michael Penix Jr and an improved defensive line to the NFC South title. Penix is still unrproven, but he's truly got everything he needs to make a leap and to establish himself as a franchise QB.

GM Terry Fontenot also made an insanely bold move to part with a future first-round pick to come away with James Pearce Jr in the 2025 NFL Draft, so he joins Jalon Walker as the new pass rushers to hopefully fix that unit for years to come. Give me the Falcons as the division winner. in 2025.

NFC East - Washington Commanders

A slight Super Bowl hangover for the Philadelphia Eagles is on the menu, and the Washington Commanders did add a good bit of talent this offseason. Now yes, the Terry McLaurin contract situation is a bit frustrating for them I am sure, but being that this team is in a high-end win-now window with Jayden Daniels, the front office will find a solution at some point.

Washington won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season between the regular and postseason, so they're already one of the best teams in the NFL. While everyone obsesses over the Eagles, don't sleep on the Commanders from taking the division back in 2025.

NFC West - Los Angeles Rams

The wise guys might pick the San Francisco 49ers due to their easy schedule, but the Los Angeles Rams have the best roster, head coach, and QB in the division. They finished the year 9-3 and could keep that up into 2025. Both Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay surely understand that they don't have much more time together, and the Rams offseason acquisitions further prove that this team is all-in once again.

Give me the Rams to win the division in 2025.