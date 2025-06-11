Predicting every NFL's team's worst possible record for the 2025 season

AFC East

Buffalo Bills: 11-6

The Buffalo Bills do have a cake-walk schedule in the 2025 NFL Season, so they are probably on track to win 13 games or more, but this team is going to bottom-out at 11 wins. This could be due to them sometimes getting in their own way and losing games that they would typically win - and this has been a theme over the years for the Josh Allen-led Bills.

Allen does still have the turnover-happy style of play in him, so the Bills could always just win fewer games than we think.

New England Patriots: 5-12

While I love what the New England Patriots have done in the 2025 NFL Offseason, another tough campaign could be on the horizon if all the new additions just take some time to gain chemistry together. With a new coaching staff and a ton of new faces on either side of the ball, it could take most of the 2025 NFL Season for the Patriots to get going.

I personally think they will finish with around eight or nine wins, but them struggling with how new everything else is absolutely on the table.

New York Jets: 3-14

With Justin Fields as the New York Jets starting QB, there isn't much reason for hope in the 2025 NFL Season. Fields is now on his third team in as many seasons, and that's for a good reason. If you couple this with a brand-new coaching staff, it's easy to see how the Jets could only win a handful of games in the 2025 season.

I am also not hugely high on Aaron Glenn, as he really wasn't that good of a defensive coordinator, so it'll be interesting to see what happens with this team.

Miami Dolphins: 4-13

An injured Tua Tagovailoa could again derail a Miami Dolphins season. When on the field, Tagovailoa is quite efficient, but that's been the issue. The Dolphins roster just also isn't that great, so we could see the walls starting to fall apart and the team perhaps turning into big-time sellers at the NFL trade deadline.