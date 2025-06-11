Predicting every NFL's team's worst possible record for the 2025 season

NFC North

Detroit Lions: 10-7

The Detroit Lions lost both coordinators in the 2025 NFL Offseason, and that could be enough to truly hurt their season. This team won a whopping 15 games in 2024, and that just does not feel likely to happen again in 2025.

Losing just two games in the regular season is flat-out insane and doesn't happen with regularity in today's parity-filled NFL. The worst-case record for the Lions probably still seems them winning 10 games, as they have the most talented roster in the NFL, and that will be good enough to win double-digit games if anything.

Minnesota Vikings: 5-12

Essentially starting a rookie QB in 2025, the Minnesota Vikings cannot be looked at as a contender, especially if they did want one of Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones back on the team in 2025. JJ McCarthy is still 22 years old and is absolutely still learning how to be a QB, period, let alone an NFL quarterback.

If McCarthy just isn't that good and is showing rookie growing pains, the Vikings aren't going to win a ton of games in the 2025 NFL Season.

Chicago Bears: 6-11

Even though the Chicago Bears made a ton of awesome moves this offseason, it does not mean this team is going to be all that good. They've got a first-year head coach and a second-year QB in Caleb Williams who does still have some serious concerns heading into year two.

It's very much on the table that the Bears struggle to find their footing, and there is no guarantee that Ben Johnson is the right man for the job.

Green Bay Packers: 8-9

It honestly still does not feel like the Green Bay Packers are going to take a leap forward in the 2025 NFL Season. In fact, they could regress by a few wins if Jordan Love still doesn't take that next step and if the offense doesn't really have a high-end, consistent playmakers besides Josh Jacobs.