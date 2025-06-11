Predicting every NFL's team's worst possible record for the 2025 season

NFC East

New York Giants: 1-16

The New York Football Giants have the hardest schedule in the NFL but one of the worst rosters in the league, so it's not shaping up to be a good year for the team that Joe Schoen built. If nothing else, they did get two talented players in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft in Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart, but part of me thinks Schoen won't be here to see those investments pan out if this team is struggling to add a single win.

Brian Daboll hasn't proven to be a good head coach, either, so it could be a tough year for the G-Men.

Washington Commanders: 9-8

The Washington Commanders played about as well as any NFL team could have in the 2024 NFL Season, so there is more room for them to go backwards than forward. That would be a disaster for the franchise after what they have been through, but a roster that still isn't great year and a potential sophomore slump from Jayden Daniels could spell disaster for this team in the 2025 NFL Season.

Philadelphia Eagles: 9-8

A Super Bowl hangover could be on the table for the Eagles. In 2023, the year after they appeared in the Super Bowl, they lagged to the finish line in and got blown out in the Wild Card Round. With an average-at-best QB in Jalen Hurts and another change at offensive coordinator, the Eagles could struggle to finish with a record above .500 in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys: 5-12

The Dallas Cowboys get Dak Prescott back and also recently traded for George Pickens, so the offense could be quite good, but a soft defense and a first-year head coach in Brian Schottenheimer could end up leading the team to struggle quite a bit. Overall, on paper, the Cowboys don't have a ton of roster talent, so it's going to be an uphill battle for this team to even finish with a winning record in the 2025 NFL Season, but they should be good enough to at least win a large handful of games.