Predicting every NFL's team's worst possible record for the 2025 season

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: 4-13

Even with the easiest schedule in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers might struggle in 2025. This team does seem to have an injury bug nearly every single season, and we saw some of their key players miss significant time last year. Well, they're all now a year older, so there is no guarantee that they put that bug behind them.

Furthermore, the team did lose some talent this offseason; both Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga signed with the Denver Broncos in free agency. Overall, if it's another injury-riddled season, the 49ers aren't going to be very good.

Arizona Cardinals: 6-11

The overhauled defensive line could be enough for the Arizona Cardinals to add another win or two from the 2024 total and sneak into the playoffs in the 2025 NFL Season. However, this team could have hit their ceiling in 2024, and we really have not seen Kyler Murray take that next step into stardom.

Many people think he can, but he's been in the NFL since 2019 and has not made that leap. Maybe Murray just isn't all that good? Maybe the Cardinals maxed themselves out in 2024 and are set to regress in 2025?

Seattle Seahawks: 3-14

Sam Darnold had a nearly-perfect situation with the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Season but signed with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. The Seahawks don't have nearly the weapons on offense that the Vikes did, and the offensive line seems to be a bit of a mess as well.

We could see Darnold revert back to his post-Vikings ways and the Seahawks just fail to make much happen on offense en-route to a brutal three-win season in 2025.

Los Angeles Rams: 8-9

If Matthew Stafford begins to regress in the 2025 NFL Season due to his age, the Los Angeles Rams are going to have to act boldly. Stafford probably has another year or two of good football left in him, but he has been banged up for much of his career. The Rams also started 1-4 in the 2024 season due to mounting injuries.

A losing record is on the table for LA if it's another injury-riddled year and is their veteran QB begins to meet Father Time.