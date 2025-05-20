Predicting every NFL team's record in 2025 after NFL schedule release

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills: 13-4

The Buffalo Bills have added a number of key pieces to an already loaded roster this offseason and continuity is their best friend. Or is it? The Bills have the league MVP in Josh Allen, and he makes everyone better around him. With the upgrades they made to the defensive side of the ball in 2025, the Bills should be able to coast to a fantastic regular season.

2. New England Patriots: 10-7

I am buying the Patriots as one of the top up-and-coming teams in the NFL this season. I think Mike Vrabel was one of the top hires on the coaching cycle this year, and the Patriots have the makings of a team that could jump up to double-digit wins if Drake Maye progresses the way many of us in the football media world assume he will. There is a lot of work left to be done on this roster but the Pats could be a fun team.

3. Miami Dolphins: 8-9

Major question marks on the offensive and defensive lines, huge losses in the secondary, Tyreek Hill going off the rails off the field…There are a lot of reasons to be low on the Dolphins right now even before you get to Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history and the risk he runs of further injury every time he steps onto a field. I don’t think this Dolphins team will bottom out, but it could be another disappointing year for them.

4. New York Jets: 5-12

The Jets look like a team that is poised to be a seller at the NFL trade deadline. They are a roster and franchise in flux with a number of key players coming up on contract years as well as a shaky quarterback situation. That’s not to say they can’t put it all together and make some noise in the AFC East this year, but I wouldn’t be putting money on it or anything.