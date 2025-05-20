Predicting every NFL team's record in 2025 after NFL schedule release

NFC North

1. Green Bay Packers: 12-5

I don’t know that the Green Bay Packers are the most impressive roster in the NFC North right now, but they might have the best shot at winning the division due to the circumstances surrounding the other teams. The Packers have the most dynamic quarterback in the division, and they’ve reloaded on weapons, but are they one edge rusher short at the moment? I still think the floor for this team is 10 or 11 wins.

2. Detroit Lions: 11-6

I have a sneaking suspicion that this season is going to be a lot tougher on the Lions than a lot of people are expecting. The loss of Aaron Glenn on the defensive side is one thing, but the loss of Ben Johnson offensively? That could hurt. The Lions also may not be getting the same Aidan Hutchinson that they had on the field last year as he looks awful in recent rehabilitation videos. For someone who was adamant he would be ready for the Super Bowl if the Lions made it, Hutchinson looks behind schedule. The talent level is so good in Detroit that this team should have an 11-win floor.

3. Chicago Bears: 10-7

The Chicago Bears have to be one of the most improved teams in the entire NFL this offseason. But can Ben Johnson prevent Caleb Williams from taking so many sacks? Williams needs to show progression on his internal clock in year two, regardless of the additions the Bears made on the offensive line. This team already had a good defense so they should be able to take the leap to 10 wins if Williams is up to the challenge.

4. Minnesota Vikings: 9-8

I hate to be this disrespectful of the Vikings and NFL Coach of the Year Kevin O’Connell, but the clock’s got to strike midnight at some point. I don’t want to be the one constantly doubting the Vikings while they continue to put a good product on the field but we saw this team crumble in the playoffs before Sam Darnold walked out the door in free agency. I’m going to project a winning season in the first year of the JJ McCarthy era, which is fair optimism at this point.