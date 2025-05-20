Predicting every NFL team's record in 2025 after NFL schedule release

AFC North

1. Baltimore Ravens: 15-2

The Baltimore Ravens are going to coast to the NFL’s best regular season record in 2025. I’m almost certain of it. The question is, what’s going to happen to this team when we get to January? If ever there was a year for Lamar Jackson and the Ravens to capitalize on the window they’re in, it’s got to be this one, right? I’ve been saying that for a couple of years, though. This team is stacked.

2. Cincinnati Bengals: 11-6

There is still drama in Cincinnati right now with Trey Hendrickson but if the Bengals can solidify the defensive side of the ball and even be just a middling unit this year, they’re going to win 10 or 11 games at a minimum. They almost won a bunch more games last year just thanks to Joe Burrow and the offense being able to score 40 points seemingly at will. The defense has to improve, but 11 wins is reasonable to expect from this Bengals team right now.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-8

I’m going to project the Steelers to win nine games again because it seems inevitable under head coach Mike Tomlin, but this is really hanging by an Aaron Rodgers-sized thread right now. If Rodgers doesn’t come aboard, then the Steelers need to quickly pivot to Kirk Cousins. And if Mason Rudolph ends up starting games this season, I’m saying six wins is the max.

4. Cleveland Browns: 4-13

I think the Browns will be lucky to win these four games I’m projecting here. This isn’t the worst overall roster in the league, but the defense of Cleveland is doing some seriously heavy lifting here. The Browns are one Myles Garrett injury away from winning one or two games this year. Anything more than four wins this season would be a masterclass from Kevin Stefanski of putting guys in positions to succeed despite the roster malpractice committed with the Deshaun Watson trade.