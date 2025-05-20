Predicting every NFL team's record in 2025 after NFL schedule release

NFC South

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10-7

I want so badly for someone to step up in the NFC South this year. It just feels like no one is quite ready to break past that seven-loss barrier, and that includes the reigning division champion Buccaneers. There are weeks when this team looks exceptional, and weeks when they look exceptionally average. The offense seems like it’s reached the ceiling of what it can be with Baker Mayfield at the helm, which is good enough to do some damage in the playoffs if he’s on top of his game. The Bucs just have to hope to stay healthy defensively (a challenge last season) and that Mayfield gets hot at the right time.

2. Atlanta Falcons: 10-7

The Atlanta Falcons have all of the pieces in place offensively, but the investments they made on the defensive side of the ball in 2025 will be critical in determining whether this team can get to 10 wins in 2025. And you would think 10 wins would be enough to punch a ticket to the postseason for Atlanta. This is a crucial year for GM Terry Fontenot, who has done a pretty solid job of assembling talent for his roster. It’s up to Raheem Morris and his staff to put it all together and bring the vision to life in 2025.

3. Carolina Panthers: 7-10

I think seven wins for the Carolina Panthers is optimistic as of right now. The Panthers got some progress last year from Bryce Young, so they brought in Tetairoa McMillan as a new weapon for him in 2025. The defense, however, still lacks star power and the roster lacks the quality depth required to sustain any sort of injury issues throughout a regular season. The Panthers could overachieve and win nine games, but that feels like their ceiling if they are one of the healthiest teams in the league.

4. New Orleans Saints: 3-14

Three wins for the Saints is being generous at this point, and the quarterback situation is a big reason why. I think if you have the Saints on your schedule in 2025, you’re almost penciling that in as a win. The Saints might be able to upset a division rival or two since you play those teams twice, and they might catch another team on a bad week or a backup QB at some point this season. I just don’t see this team being overly competitive with Spencer Rattler or Tyler Shough.