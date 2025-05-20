Predicting every NFL team's record in 2025 after NFL schedule release

AFC South

1. Houston Texans: 12-5

The Texans had a bit of a regression last year but I think we’ll see them get back on track in the 2025 season. CJ Stroud has a couple of new weapons in the passing game with the arrival of second-round receiver Jayden Higgins and third-round receiver Jaylin Noel. The real development to watch with this Houston roster will be the offensive line. Are the Texans really going to be better off with the devil they don’t know vs. the devil they did know?

2. Jacksonville Jaguars: 8-9

That second-half surge for the Jaguars back in the 2022 season feels like it was just yesterday, but it was really a lifetime ago when you look at how much has changed with this team. Everything was shaping up for the Jaguars until the middle of the 2023 season when they just took a nosedive with no end in sight. A shock to the system with new GM James Gladstone and the arrival of two-way star Travis Hunter could put the Jags back on the map this season, even if it’s only to the tune of eight wins.

3. Indianapolis Colts: 7-10

A team as talented as the Colts is unfortunately only going to go as far as their quarterback situation will take them. The question at this stage is whether we’re going to get a Sam Darnold-like resurgence from Daniel Jones or a breakthrough year for former 4th overall pick Anthony Richardson. There’s a lot to like about this Colts team, including an absolutely stellar collection of skill talent offensively, but I see that QB situation holding this team back.

4. Tennessee Titans: 5-12

The Titans are likely going to continue reshaping this roster as NFL trade deadline sellers in the 2025 season. New general manager Mike Borgonzi got his quarterback of the future in Cam Ward, and while the Titans would love to be this year’s version of what the Commanders were last year, I have a hard time seeing that happening. The Titans are not going to just pack this season in, but they could be in line for the top non-QB in the 2026 NFL Draft.