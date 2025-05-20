Predicting every NFL team's record in 2025 after NFL schedule release

NFC West

1. Los Angeles Rams: 12-5

At some point, it’s actually going to be the last dance for quarterback Matthew Stafford. The threats of retirement and injury issues being discussed are too loud at this stage. Still, the Rams have not made any definitive plans for the future at quarterback and Stafford has been committed to this franchise since winning them a Super Bowl in the 2021 season. With a revamped defense thanks to stellar drafting from Les Snead, as well as the addition of Davante Adams this offseason, this Rams team looks poised for a big-time run in the NFC.

2. Arizona Cardinals: 10-7

The Cardinals put their whole focus in the 2025 offseason on improving Jonathan Gannon’s defense, and they made some high-impact additions. If the pass rush doesn’t improve with the free agent signing of Josh Sweat and 1st-round pick Walter Nolen, I don’t know what will do it. If Arizona can get a breakthrough year from Marvin Harrison Jr., this could be one of the most improved all-around teams in the league.

3. Seattle Seahawks: 8-9

Count me in as one of the ones not buying the makeover for the Seahawks this offseason. I also didn’t love the idea of Seattle continuing to spin its wheels with Geno Smith, but the trade of Smith plus the trade of DK Metcalf? Replacing him with Cooper Kupp? I just don’t love it. As impressive as Sam Darnold was last year, how will he do without Kevin O’Connell in his corner? I don’t have the guts to call five wins for Seattle so I’m saying 7 or 8.

4. San Francisco 49ers: 7-10

When you look at what San Francisco has lost this offseason, it’s hard to see this team not taking another step back in 2025. It’s also extremely tough for me to bet against Kyle Shanahan with Robert Saleh on his staff. Those guys are always going to elevate the players they have, regardless of how good they may look on paper. But losing Deebo Samuel, Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave, Charvarius Ward, and others? It hurts.