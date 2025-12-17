Predicting every NFL team's starting quarterback for the 2026 season

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott is probably underrated, and if the Dallas Cowboys can field just an average defense in 2026, they'll be contenders. Prescott is one of the best pocket passers in the league.

Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has limitations as a passer, but he and the Eagles have won a ton of games in recent years. With no apparent upgrade available, Hurts will be back as the Eagles' QB1 in 2026.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels is now shut down for the rest of the season and battled through multiple injuries. He is an undersized, mobile quarterback, and that isn't always a recipe for success in the NFL. However, when on the field, Daniels is great and the one player who can keep this franchise afloat.

New York Giants - Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart has to learn how to protect himself better. When he's not taking unnecessary hits, he's making plays down the field or showing off his running ability. Dart could be a truly special quarterback and is going to start for the New York Giants in 2026.

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams - Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is playing the best football of his life at age 37, and I would see no reason why he retires at the end of 2025. If the LA Rams do win the Super Bowl, I guess I could see it, but Stafford probably has another high-end year or two in him.

Seattle Seahawks - Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold has been very good this year minus a four-interception game against the LA Rams a few weeks ago. Darnold should return as the Seattle Seahawks' starting QB in 2026. There is no reason to not bring him back.

San Francisco 49ers - Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy is a good QB. That's it, but he's a winner and efficient. The 49ers will bring him back as their starter in 2026.

Arizona Cardinals - Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins has played decent football for the Atlanta Falcons this year. I could see a scenario where the Cardinals start fresh at the position, trade Murray, draft a QB, and add someone like Kirk Cousins for a year, as I believe the Falcons will cut him.